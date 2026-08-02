Obasanjo’s Comments On Atiku A Warning To Nigerians – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s assessment of the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that Obasanjo had declared that his decision to pick Atiku as his running mate in the 1999 presidential election was the biggest mistake of his presidency.

Sharing his thoughts on Obasanjo’s submission, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, in an interview with Punch, said the former president was speaking from a position of knowledge about Atiku.

Basiru described Atiku as a serial defector, adding that it was the hallmark of an “unserious politician” and reflected the characteristics painted by the former president.

Basiru said, “Obasanjo has said so many things about Atiku, and he is in a position to know who the former vice president is.

“Obasanjo’s comments are a warning to Nigerians. So, no serious Nigerian should take Atiku seriously or give him another leadership opportunity. Obasanjo has said Atiku was corrupt, disloyal and many things.

“In any event, Obasanjo is not supporting the APC; he is supporting the other people. But his statement about Atiku is from a position of knowledge because he knows him very well. So, in the interest of the country, no Nigerian should take Atiku seriously.”