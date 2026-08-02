No Fire Outbreak At Lagos Airport Terminal — FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has dismissed reports of a fire outbreak at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos, following an emergency response at the facility on Sunday.

FAAN said preliminary investigations showed that the smoke noticed inside the terminal came from the discharge of the building’s FM-200 fire suppression system and not from an actual fire.

The authority disclosed this in an updated statement issued after its emergency team responded to the incident.

FAAN said, “Preliminary findings indicate that there was no fire at the terminal. The smoke observed within the affected area resulted from the discharge of the terminal’s FM-200 fire suppression system.

“The reason for the activation of the fire suppression system is currently being investigated.”

FAAN had earlier reported an incident at the terminal and deployed personnel of its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service to the scene.

The authority said emergency procedures were activated as a precaution while officials assessed the situation and ensured the safety of passengers, workers and other airport users.

It confirmed that no death or injury was recorded during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the suppression system remained under investigation as of the time of the statement.

FAAN said normal activities had resumed at the terminal, with passengers being processed and flights operating according to schedule.

“Normal operations have since resumed at the terminal, while detailed investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident,” the statement added.

The agency thanked passengers, airlines and other stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the emergency response.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safety and security across the country’s airports.