My Mother Sold Akara, Akamu — Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has said his mother sold akara and akamu to support his family, urging Nigerians not to look down on petty traders or small-scale businesses.

Naija News reports that Musa spoke during a one-day training and financial empowerment workshop organised for widows and wives of military personnel at Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

The programme, themed, “Renewed Hope for Families of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Through Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development,” was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria.

The minister said his mother’s involvement in petty trading contributed significantly to his upbringing and eventual rise to public office.

Musa recalled the criticism that followed financial support recently provided by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to akara sellers and other petty traders.

He said he was surprised by the negative reactions, stressing that small businesses had helped many families educate their children and improve their livelihoods.

Musa stated, “A few weeks ago, the First Lady, the mother of the nation, contributed some amount for akara sellers and others, and I was surprised when I heard the responses from citizens.

“Standing here today as the Minister of Defence, my mother sold akamu. It is with that akamu that my mother supported the family and helped me to where I am today.

“I am very proud that my mother supported my father by selling akara and akamu. Don’t let anybody make you feel that selling akara and akamu is below standard.”

The minister said his mother’s determination to contribute to the upkeep of the household demonstrated the dignity of honest labour and the important role of entrepreneurship in family development.

Musa encouraged participants at the workshop to take advantage of the training and financial assistance provided under the programme to establish or expand their businesses.

He noted that entrepreneurship could provide military families with sustainable sources of income and reduce their dependence on salaries and government support.

The empowerment initiative was designed to provide widows and wives of service personnel with practical business skills and financial assistance.

According to the organisers, the programme forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to improve the welfare of military families and promote enterprise development among vulnerable groups.