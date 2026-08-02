Kwankwaso Receives APC Defectors Into NDC In Kano (Photos)

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday received a group of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the NDC and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Naija News reports that the delegation was led by Danlami Zakari Unguwar Gertai, also known as Garkuwan Gari, from Gari Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement announced the defection in a statement posted on social media on Sunday.

According to the movement, Kwankwaso received the new members and their supporters at his residence on Miller Road in Kano.

The movement said the defectors pledged their loyalty to Kwankwaso and expressed their commitment to the political organisation’s agenda.

It added that the delegation promised to work for the growth of the NDC and support its campaign for what it described as a better Nigeria.

The statement did not disclose the number of APC members who accompanied Gertai to the NDC.

The development came barely 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the personal particulars and credentials of Kwankwaso and the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso and Obi contested the 2023 presidential election on the platforms of different political parties before joining the ADC.

They later left the party for the NDC, citing internal disagreements and prolonged court cases within the ADC.