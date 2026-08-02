‘Beer Parlour Meeting’ – Hashim Camp Rejects Tinubu Endorsement By Adeleke, Accord Leaders

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has rejected what it described as an ‘illegal, politically contrived and inconsequential gathering’ held at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo, where Governor Ademola Adeleke and some Accord Party officials were reportedly said to have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the group, in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Coordinator, said the meeting had no constitutional backing and could not overturn the decision of members of the Accord Party.

The movement insisted that the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Hashim, was duly elected during the party’s nationwide direct primary held on May 30, 2026.

GHSM said the mandate given to Hashim by members of the party could not be cancelled through a meeting held outside the recognised structures of the Accord Party.

“No beer parlour meeting in Osogbo can determine the Presidential direction of the Accord Party. The mandate of Accord members given to Dr. Gbenga Hashim on May 30, 2026 cannot be traded inside any Government House,” the group stated.

It added that Nigerians already knew who was carrying the Accord Party’s presidential ticket, insisting that Hashim emerged as the party’s candidate through a nationwide direct primary conducted in line with the Electoral Act and guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“That mandate cannot be overturned by press statements, political bargaining or backroom deals,” the group said.

“No meeting convened outside the constitutional structures of the Accord Party can extinguish the mandate freely given to Dr. Hashim.”

The movement described the reported endorsement of President Tinubu as “null, unconstitutional and without political consequence.”

It also accused Adeleke of engaging in anti-party activities, alleging that government resources were being used to take control of the Accord Party and make its presidential project subordinate to another political party.

GHSM warned against any move that could lead Nigeria towards a one-party system.

“The Nigerian people will never accept a One-Party State or a sole Presidential candidate imposed through political intimidation and institutional manipulation.

“Accord belongs to its members, not to politicians seeking temporary political advantage,” the statement added.

The movement expressed confidence that Hashim would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, describing him as “the most credible and unifying alternative before Nigerians.”

It said its supporters across the 774 local government areas in the country would step up their mobilisation efforts to ensure that “the will of the people prevails over political conspiracy.”

GHSM also said the dispute over the Accord Party’s presidential nomination was still before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the group, proceedings in the case had been concluded and judgment had been reserved.

It argued that making public pronouncements on the matter while it was still before the court was inappropriate and could amount to contempt.

The movement reaffirmed that Hashim would continue to pursue the case through all available judicial channels, including the highest court in the land, if necessary.

“The 2027 election will not be decided in Government Houses. It will be decided by Nigerians. No amount of political theatre can stop the rising National momentum behind the Hashim Project,” the group concluded.