Full List Of 2027 Presidential Candidates, Running Mates And Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has displayed the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News had earlier reported that the commission published the credentials of the presidential candidates on Saturday as part of preparations for the presidential poll.

The candidates’ details, contained in Form EC9, are being displayed at INEC offices across the country to enable members of the public to examine the information submitted by political parties.

INEC said the publication was carried out in compliance with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The provision requires the electoral body to publish the personal particulars, affidavits and credentials submitted by candidates within 21 days of receiving nominations from their political parties.

According to the commission, the exercise is intended to promote transparency and allow Nigerians to scrutinise the educational qualifications and other information supplied by candidates seeking elective office.

INEC explained that the documents would be available for public inspection at its offices nationwide, including state and local government offices.

The display gives interested members of the public an opportunity to review the information provided by the 19 presidential candidates and their running mates before the election.

The publication also allows individuals who believe that a candidate submitted false information or documents to take the appropriate legal steps provided under the Electoral Act.

The list of the 19 presidential candidates, their running mates and political parties is as follows: