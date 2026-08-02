Fire Guts Federal Mortgage Bank Headquarters In Abuja

A fire on Saturday engulfed the headquarters of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria in Abuja, affecting the upper section of the building.

Naija News reports that the blaze reportedly started on the fourth floor of the structure, located opposite the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), before spreading across the top floors.

Firefighters were at the scene battling to contain the flames.

A Facebook user, Praises Chukwu, who shared photographs from the scene, said the fire continued to spread despite efforts by emergency responders.

“Mortgage Bank of Abuja, opposite CBN, currently on fire. The fire service team are putting up their best to take it out, but the fire seems to be spreading across the top floor of the building,” Chukwu wrote.

Another eyewitness, Anthony Ameh, who works with Zenith Bank within the building, described the fire as intense.

“The fire is so intense. About four trucks of Fire Service are here, but they are unable to quench it,” Ameh told Daily Post.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been established. There was also no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage to the building and property inside it.