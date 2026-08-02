I Have Let Go And Moved On – Ex-Minister Publicly Buries Feud With Jonah Jang

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has publicly set aside her differences with former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang.

Naija News reports that Tallen declared that she had forgiven him and moved on.

She stated this on Saturday during the celebration of Jang’s 80th birthday and the public presentation of his autobiography, From Airman to Politics, in Jos.

The event attracted Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers and political leaders from across the country.

In what many observers described as one of the defining moments of the ceremony, the former minister said she had chosen reconciliation over resentment, insisting that the political disagreements that once strained their relationship had become history.

“Everything that happened is now history. I have come to forgive, to let go and to move on. God knows the respect I have for former Governor Jang, and I know the respect he has for me,” Tallen declared to applause from the audience.

Recalling how their political relationship began, she said she first served as commissioner before Jang later approached her to become his running mate after consulting her husband and parents.

According to her, she accepted the offer because she believed in his leadership and trusted his vision for Plateau State.

“My journey with Governor Jonah Jang is a long one. Whenever we met, he encouraged me and told me he admired my spirit and my commitment to service.

“Even when we belonged to different political parties, I stood by him because I believed in him and trusted him,” she said

Describing Jang as “a man of destiny,” Tallen said their partnership produced electoral victory and years of dedicated service to Plateau State.

She congratulated the former governor on attaining the age of 80 and prayed that God would grant him many more years in good health, peace and strength.