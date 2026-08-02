ECOWAS: Nigeria Deploys 86 Troops To Guinea-Bissau

The Nigerian Army has deployed 86 personnel to the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau as part of Nigeria’s continued contribution to regional peace and security operations.

Naija News reports that the troops, designated Nigerian Company 5 under the mission, departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Nigerian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The Army, in a statement posted on its official social media platforms on Saturday, said the personnel arrived safely in Guinea-Bissau and had commenced their assignment under the mandate of the Economic Community of West African States.

Before their departure from the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Forward Operating Base in Abuja, the Chief of Operations, Maj. Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, urged the troops to maintain professionalism, discipline and operational excellence throughout the mission.

Saraso, represented by the Director of Peace Support Operations, Brig. Gen. M.M. Idris, charged them to serve as worthy representatives of the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the country.

He also directed the personnel to respect the laws and customs of Guinea-Bissau while carrying out their duties.

The troops were warned against sexual exploitation and abuse, substance abuse, indiscipline and irresponsible use of social media.

The Army said the deployment reflected Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional stability and its leadership role in ECOWAS peace support operations.

It added that Nigeria remained one of Africa’s major contributors to regional and international peacekeeping missions, drawing on decades of experience under ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations.

According to the statement, the latest deployment also highlighted Nigeria’s strategic role in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and post-conflict stabilisation across the continent.

The ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau was established to support security sector reforms and preserve political stability following years of political crises and military interventions.

The mission succeeded the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau, which was deployed after the country’s 2012 coup.

It forms part of efforts by the regional bloc to protect constitutional order and prevent instability in Guinea-Bissau from developing into a wider security threat.

Nigeria has previously contributed troops, logistics and military leadership to peace missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.