They Will Be Surprised – Dan Ulasi Explains Why Tinubu Can’t Rig Out Peter Obi

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dan Ulasi, has expressed confidence that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Ulasi made the remarks on Friday during the burial of late Madam Veronica Uduifeoma Unachukwu in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

He disclosed that he told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that Obi would defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, “We will defeat him hands down, and Peter Obi will be President-elect next year. The Lord has destined it. Obi will be the manifestation of the Igbo people.

“After voting and the votes are counted, they will be surprised at what will happen. Tinubu cannot rig the election against Obi because we have the antidote.

“Anywhere an election is successfully rigged in this country, if you check well, I’m not there. We know how to stop them. Can you impregnate a man? If you rig Obi out, it means you rig God out.

“We have worked so much for the preservation of this country while they continue to steal and do all manner of things. Obi will come and, within four years, turn everything around for the benefit of the common man.

“He is a destined character. God brought him, and he is a man of history.”

Ulasi, who was appointed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2022 as Technical Adviser on Contact and Mobilisation in the South-East, attributed Nigeria’s challenges to poor leadership, arguing that the country’s vibrant private sector is capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

He blamed the nation’s economic and social difficulties on the alleged mismanagement of public resources by political leaders and expressed confidence that the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) would play a significant role in the next presidential election.

Speaking about the late Madam Unachukwu, Ulasi said she adopted him as her son about 20 years ago after he lost his biological mother at the age of 64.

“I remember her for her love of neighbours. She always shared whatever she had with others. I don’t know how Heaven is, but I believe she is there. If you get there and do not see Mama, run away as fast as you can because those you see might be satanic people,” he said.