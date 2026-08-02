Kidnapped Benue Seminarian Escapes Captivity

A seminarian, Kelvin Ochai, who was kidnapped by armed men in Asa III, Otukpo, Benue State, has escaped from captivity.

Naija News reports that the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the development in a statement released on Saturday by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Itodo.

According to the Diocese, the seminarian managed to flee from his captors on Friday evening, July 31, before finding his way to Aliade in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, where he was safely reunited with his family without sustaining any injuries.

Itodo credited the successful escape to God’s intervention and the prayers offered by Christians and other well-wishers.

The statement said, “Through the prayers of the people of God, Kelvin escaped from the custody of his abductors on the evening of Friday, 31st July, 2026, and made his way to Aliade, Gwer East LGA of Benue State.

“He has since been safely reunited with his family and is unharmed.”

Reacting to the development, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, expressed heartfelt appreciation to priests, religious communities, lay faithful, and supporters who stood with the Diocese in prayer throughout the seminarian’s ordeal.

The statement read, “While giving all glory to God, the Bishop sincerely appreciates all the priests, religious, lay faithful of the Diocese, and people of goodwill for their unwavering solidarity and fervent prayers, which contributed to the speedy and safe return of our brother.”

Bishop Apochi also acknowledged the efforts of Rev. Fr. Vitalis Ioryue, members of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Aliade, and the Nigeria Police Force for the care, hospitality, and support extended to the seminarian after he regained his freedom.

He further remembered those still being held by kidnappers across the country, praying for their release.