Atiku Urges Youths To Reject Vote-Buying, Ethnic Politics

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian youths to resist vote-buying and other forms of electoral inducement ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the call on Saturday in Abuja during the inauguration of state coordinators of RiseUpNaija, a political movement supporting his presidential campaign.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate said his ambition was motivated by the desire to establish accountable leadership, strengthen public institutions and create equal opportunities for Nigerians.

“I stand before you today not merely as a former vice-president or an elder statesman, but as a lifelong democrat who has never stopped believing that Nigeria can become the great nation its people deserve,” Atiku said.

He expressed concern over the growing number of young Nigerians leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

“I see brilliant young people leaving Nigeria, not because they have stopped loving their country, but because they no longer believe their country loves them back,” he added.

Atiku said young Nigerians constituted the largest voting population in the country and should use their numerical strength to determine the outcome of elections.

He accused political actors of exploiting ethnic, religious and other divisions to weaken the collective influence of young voters.

“Young Nigerians constitute the largest voting population in our country. Yet, too often, you have allowed yourselves to be divided by tribe, religion and political manipulation while a much smaller political class decides your future. That must end,” he said.

The former vice-president warned that accepting money or food from politicians could deny voters the opportunity to demand responsible leadership.

“Your vote is far more valuable than any amount of money a politician can offer.

“Do not exchange four years of your future for one afternoon of inducement. A bag of rice will disappear,” Atiku stated.

Atiku Seeks Offline Participation

Atiku also unveiled what he described as three strategic mandates for the youth movement, including the conversion of social media activism into active democratic participation.

He commended young Nigerians for using digital platforms to shape public conversations, demand accountability and mobilise around national issues.

However, he cautioned that online campaigns alone could not determine election results or protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“Hashtags do not count votes. Livestreams do not secure polling units. Tweets do not defend democracy. Only citizens do,” he said.

Atiku urged the youths to register to vote, verify their voter information, understand the Electoral Act and participate in election monitoring.

“Our challenge in 2027 is therefore clear. We must transform online influence into offline participation.

“Register to vote. Verify your registration. Understand the Electoral Act. Volunteer. Serve as polling agents. Observe the process. Protect the people’s mandate peacefully and lawfully,” he added.

The former vice-president acknowledged that established political groups possessed significant financial resources but argued that the numerical strength of young Nigerians could outweigh money politics.

He said, “If millions of young Nigerians participate peacefully, vote responsibly and defend the integrity of the process, no amount of money can overcome the collective will of the people.

“Democracy belongs to those who show up.”

Atiku also urged the youths to reject attempts to divide them along ethnic and religious lines, saying the country’s common challenges should inspire a shared national purpose.

He said, “Perhaps the greatest tragedy of Nigerian politics is that those who benefit from our divisions have convinced us that our neighbour is our enemy.

“Our shared challenges must produce a shared purpose.”

The ADC candidate said Nigeria could not be rebuilt through ethnic suspicion and religious intolerance, stressing that the country’s diversity should be regarded as a source of strength.

He called on voters to assess candidates based on competence, character and ideas rather than identity or financial inducements.

Atiku said, “In 2027, let us vote for competence. Let us vote for character, ideas and for the future.

“Encourage peaceful participation. Reject violence, intimidation, vote-buying and every attempt to make democracy a marketplace where votes are purchased instead of earned. Our democracy deserves better.”