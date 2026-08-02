Atiku Does Not Regret Working With Obasanjo – Paul Ibe

A media aide of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has described former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, as a hypocrite.

Naija News reports that Ibe was responding to Obasanjo’s statement that he regrets choosing Atiku as his vice president.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Ibe said Atiku will never respond to Obasanjo directly.

He claimed that the former president was practising vindictive politics and trying to destroy Atiku’s chances in the 2027 polls.

The media aide, however, stated that the 2027 election will be determined by Nigerians, arguing that Nigerians are aware that Obasanjo is a hypocrite.

He said, “How will it affect his chances? The election will be determined by Nigerians. In all these shenanigans, do you observe that Atiku has not, as a person, responded directly to Obasanjo? He will not.

“Obasanjo is trying to muddy the waters, and when he finishes all these vindictive politics, Nigerians are the ones who will make decisions about Atiku, not Obasanjo. Interestingly, Nigerians have come to see who the former president is; very hypocritical.

“All he has said will not affect Atiku’s chances in 2027. Why would it? He is a former president, but people know him for who he is, and he has only one vote.”

Asked if the outburst was intended to favour any presidential candidate, Ibe said Obasanjo was entitled to support anybody but advised the former president to be noble in his actions.

“He can do as much as he possibly can, and Nigerians have come to see exactly what this is all about. Whatever it is, he is not doing a noble thing.

“A man worked with you and did a fantastic job. You might have disagreed in principle. But that is not a reason for you, 20 years later, to continue talking about this man every day,” he added.

Despite the outburst, Ibe said Atiku had never regretted working with Obasanjo, asking the former president to rise above board.

“Maybe Atiku didn’t even know him well, but did he regret working with him? No! At what point did Obasanjo realise that Atiku was a bad person? Was it after they left government? Was it because of the failed third-term agenda? He should stop all this nonsense.

“He (Obasanjo) will try as much as possible, but minds are made up. Nigerians have come to the realisation that they cannot continue on this path with President Bola Tinubu, and they are the determinants of the election,” Ibe stated.