‘Presidency Has Become So Accustomed To Inviting Fake Bishops’ – Atiku Fires Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the Presidency over its response to Cardinal John Onaiyekan and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, accusing the Bola Tinubu administration of becoming increasingly intolerant of criticism.

Naija News reports that Atiku said the government resorted to intimidation and political attacks rather than addressing the concerns raised by the clerics about the country’s economy, insecurity and the welfare of Nigerians.

The former Vice President stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

His reaction followed the controversy surrounding a recent meeting between President Tinubu and a delegation of Catholic bishops at the Presidential Villa.

During the engagement, the bishops reportedly raised concerns about worsening economic hardship, insecurity and the state of governance, while Tinubu defended his administration’s record.

Speaking during a television interview on Friday, Onaiyekan said the bishops told the President that the country was “bleeding” and that prevailing economic conditions were worsening the plight of poor Nigerians.

The cardinal also said Tinubu and some officials present at the meeting appeared unhappy with the bishops’ presentation because it differed from the favourable assessments the President regularly received.

The Presidency subsequently criticised Onaiyekan and accused the Catholic Church of political bias, alleging that it supported Peter Obi.

Reacting, Atiku said the attack showed that the administration was uncomfortable with independent religious leaders who refused to serve as government praise singers.

Atiku alleged that the Presidency had become accustomed to compliant clerics and now expected all religious leaders to participate in political propaganda.

“Perhaps the Presidency has become so accustomed to inviting ‘fake bishops’ that it now assumes every cleric can be recruited into political propaganda.

“But Catholic bishops are different. They are not political props, rented cheerleaders or praise singers. They are shepherds with a moral obligation to speak truth to power, regardless of whose interests are bruised. They cannot be used,” he said.

The ADC candidate argued that the Catholic Church had historically defended poor and vulnerable Nigerians, irrespective of the political party controlling the Federal Government.

He praised the bishops for confronting Tinubu directly with what they believed to be the realities facing citizens.

Atiku described the statements issued against Onaiyekan as arrogant and unbecoming of a government that should be willing to listen to opposing views.

Atiku Accuses Presidency Of Distortion

The former Vice President accused the media handlers of the Tinubu administration of attempting to reshape the bishops’ message and create a version of the meeting favourable to the government.

According to him, Onaiyekan’s decision to speak publicly after the engagement was aimed at ensuring that the bishops’ position was accurately placed on record.

Atiku said a government confident in its performance would consider criticism an opportunity to reassess its policies rather than attack those raising concerns.

“A government confident in its record welcomes criticism because it provides an opportunity for reflection and improvement.

“Only an insecure government wages war against honest voices while rewarding those who tell it only what it wants to hear,” he said.

He maintained that the cardinal’s comments reflected the experiences of millions of Nigerians battling hunger, poverty, unemployment, insecurity and the rising cost of living.

The former Vice President added that attacking the cleric would neither change nor erase the economic hardship confronting citizens.

Atiku Demands Apology

Atiku called on the Presidency to apologise to Onaiyekan, the Catholic Church and Catholic faithful across the country over what he described as an unjustified attack.

He warned that the administration would continue to be viewed as arrogant and intolerant unless it withdrew its comments and acknowledged the right of religious leaders to criticise government policies.

Atiku also urged the Tinubu administration to address the substance of the bishops’ concerns instead of questioning their motives or political affiliations.