‘Efokanbale,’ APC Is Winning 2027 Elections – Kwara Guber Candidate Brags

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kwara State, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, has expressed confidence that the party will win the 2027 general elections at all levels.

He called on opposition members and aggrieved politicians to return to the ruling party ahead of the anticipated elections.

Naija News reports that Danladi made the call during a statewide “thank you” tour he led with other APC candidates to appreciate party members and supporters following the party’s primary elections.

The tour began with visits to Ekiti and Oke Ero Local Government Areas, where the APC delegation met with traditional rulers, party leaders and supporters.

The delegation included the state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, other party leaders and various support groups.

Addressing APC supporters at a well-attended town hall meeting in Ekiti, Danladi thanked members of the party for their support during the primary elections and appealed for their continued backing ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We are here to thank you for what you did during the party primaries and seek your continued support for our candidates, from our presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, down to the State House of Assembly,” he said.

The APC candidate said the large turnout at the event, despite the short notice given to supporters, showed the confidence and support the people had for the party.

He also promised that the next APC administration would build on the achievements of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government, particularly in infrastructure, human capital development, inclusive governance and support for traditional institutions.

‘APC Is Winning 2027 Elections From Top To Bottom’

While appealing to aggrieved politicians and opposition members to return to the APC, Danladi used the Yoruba word ‘Efokanbale’, meaning ‘ Be assured ‘, that the party will win the forthcoming elections.

“‘Efokanbale’. APC is winning the 2027 elections in Kwara from top to bottom. Let’s talk to our neighbours and those who have missed the road to come back to the winning team.

“The train has not started moving. There is still space on the train so that they can be carried along,” he declared.

Speaking during the visit, the APC State Chairman, Fagbemi, said there was no genuine reason for anyone to oppose Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whom he described as a leader who had positively impacted the state.

“There is nobody that has a genuine reason to antagonise Governor AbdulRahman because there is nobody he has not done something for,” he said.

“When the time comes, we will mention names. In Ekiti, there is no ward that has not benefitted from the Governor’s intervention.”

Fagbemi explained that the governor, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Kwara Central, personally sent the delegation to the communities despite his absence from the tour.

He listed the take-off of the Kwara State University campus in Osi, reconstruction of the Osi-Obbo Aiyegunle road and the return of the House of Representatives seat to the Ekiti axis among the projects executed by the administration.

The party chairman urged residents to repay the government’s efforts by voting massively for the APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The Olosi of Osi and Chairman of the Ekiti Traditional Council, Oba Saliu Abdulkareem Adasofegbe, and the Alofa of Ilofa and Chairman of the Oke Ero Traditional Council, Oba Samuel Niyi Dada, received the APC delegation during the tour.

Other traditional rulers from the two local government areas also attended the meetings and offered prayers and royal blessings for the candidates.

The monarchs commended Governor AbdulRazaq for what they described as remarkable development across Kwara State over the past seven years.

They also prayed for the success of the APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

However, the traditional rulers urged political candidates to remember traditional institutions after securing elective positions.

The Olosi appealed to the candidates to pay more attention to the welfare of traditional rulers.

“Once you are elected, don’t forget the traditional rulers. Take care of us because where some of us are living…” the monarch said.

The APC senatorial candidate for Kwara South, Prince Lekan Adewoye, thanked residents of Ekiti and Oke Ero for their continued support for the party.

Adewoye promised to make the needs and development of the senatorial district a priority if elected in 2027.

Also speaking, the member representing Ekiti Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abolarin Ganiyu Gabriel, appealed to residents to sustain their support for the APC.

In separate remarks, Elder Dele Aina and Engr. Ogunmola described Ekiti as a stronghold of the APC and pledged their continued support for all the party’s candidates in the 2027 general elections.