ADC Crisis Deepens As South-West Leaders Demand Aregbesola’s Removal

Some leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the South-West have demanded the removal of Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary.

Naija News reports that the ADC chieftains made the demand in a petition dated July 28, 2026, signed by party officials in the states across the zone and addressed to the National Chairman, Senator David Mark.

They accused Aregbesola of brazen constitutional violations that are threatening the party ahead of 2027.

In the petition, the ADC chieftain stated that they had resolved during an emergency meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, that Aregbesola’s conduct had plunged the ADC into avoidable crises.

The letter, signed by Ogun State ADC Secretary, Olusoji Adebiyi; Osun State Acting Chairman, Abideen Okanlawon; Osun State Youth Leader, Adesola Akitunde; Oyo State factional ADC Chairman, Yinka Olona; Oyo State ADC member, Adebimpe Adelowo; Ekiti State ADC Chairman, Ilesanmi Olaiya, among others, was copied to the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, the vice-presidential candidate, and the National Legal Adviser.

The chairmen alleged that Aregbesola created a parallel structure across South-west states under the name “Omoluabi Progressive” and began parading officers of the splinter group as legitimate ADC executives from the ward to the state level, asserting that this directly contravenes the ADC constitution.

They cited Article 22, Section 1 (2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 11) of the party’s constitution, listing offences including breach of the constitution, acts likely to bring the party into disrepute, disobedience to lawful directives, creation of parallel organs, and collusion to convene unauthorised meetings.

The petitioners also accused the former Osun State governor of using his office to interfere in the party’s candidate selection process, alleging that on the last day for uploading National Assembly candidates, Aregbesola “colluded with some cohorts within INEC” to remove duly elected ADC candidates who emerged from INEC-monitored primaries and replace them with members of his Omoluabi Progressive group who never purchased nomination forms.

They also blamed Aregbesola for the lingering crises in Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states, alleging that he usurped the functions of the National Organising Secretary by appointing parallel primary election committees and submitting them to INEC.