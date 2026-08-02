I’m Alive, I Didn’t Withdraw – Abia APC Senatorial Candidate Rejects Substitution

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Abia South Senatorial District, Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jr., has rejected reports that his name has been replaced with that of Paul Ikonne as the party’s candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Erondu described the alleged substitution as unlawful and unconstitutional, insisting that he remains the duly nominated candidate of the APC for the senatorial district.

The lawmaker, who represents Obingwa West Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, made his position known in a statement personally signed and issued on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Erondu said he was alive, had not withdrawn from the race and remained the candidate produced by the APC primary election conducted in May.

According to the lawmaker, the APC primary election held on May 16, 2026, across the 65 electoral wards in the six local government areas that make up Abia South Senatorial District produced him as the winner.

He said the outcome of the election was declared by the APC National Working Committee in the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Department of State Services.

Erondu added that he was issued a Certified True Copy of the results of the APC Abia South senatorial primary on June 30, 2026.

Reacting to reports that his name had been replaced by Ikonne, the APC candidate said the alleged action was contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

“I am alive. I have not withdrawn my candidature. I have never signed or submitted any notice withdrawing my candidature to the All Progressives Congress,” Erondu Jr. declared.

The lawmaker cited Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2026, arguing that a political party could only replace a candidate under specific circumstances.

He explained that a candidate could be substituted if the candidate died, voluntarily withdrew from the election through a personally signed written notice submitted to the political party, or if a court of competent jurisdiction issued an order affecting the candidate’s nomination.

Erondu maintained that none of the conditions applied to him and, therefore, questioned the basis for the alleged substitution of his name.

He called on the APC National Working Committee and INEC to be guided by the provisions of the Electoral Act in handling the matter.

Naija News reports that the controversy comes barely days after the Abia State chapter of the APC declared Erondu as its candidate for the Abia South Senatorial District election.

The party had on July 1, 2026, announced Erondu as its candidate to challenge the Labour Party’s senatorial candidate for the district, Enyinnaya Abaribe.