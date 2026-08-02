2027 Elections: Nigeria Need Someone Modern, Energetic – Says Lamido

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, has urged young voters to use their numerical strength to vote out what he described as the “old generation of leaders” in the 2027 general elections.

Lamido made the call during a sympathy visit to Sintilmawa village in Ringim Local Government Area of the state, Naija News reports.

The PDP candidate, who was represented by Comrade Aminu Abdullahi Ringim, said Nigeria and Jigawa State needed a new generation of leaders who were youthful, energetic and better connected to the aspirations of young people.

According to Lamido, the leadership style of the older generation had failed to adequately address the needs and expectations of the youth.

He said young Nigerians should take advantage of their numerical strength to determine the direction of leadership in the country.

“We are tired of the old generation leadership style. We need somebody who is modern, energetic, and understands the yearnings and aspirations of the youth,” he said.

Lamido noted that young people constituted about 80 per cent of the electorate, giving them significant power to influence the outcome of elections.

He urged them to use their votes wisely and participate actively in the democratic process.

“We have the power to change the old order. How can we continue to allow them to determine our future? We are the majority, and we must use our votes wisely in the 2027 election,” he added.

Also speaking, Comrade Aminu said the future of Jigawa State and Nigeria largely depended on the youth.

He urged young people to become more involved in politics and elections and support leaders capable of delivering meaningful development.

Aminu stressed the need for youths to move beyond merely participating in elections and take an active role in deciding who would represent them at different levels of government.

He said the 2027 elections presented an opportunity for young voters to make their voices heard and influence the future direction of the state and the country.