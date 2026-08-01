Your Political Value Is Whitewash – Timi Frank Fires Back At Obasanjo

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent comments on the 2027 presidential election, saying the former leader no longer has the political influence to determine electoral outcomes.

Naija News reports that Frank made his position known in a statement released on Friday while reacting to Obasanjo’s remarks concerning the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former APC chieftain accused Obasanjo of repeatedly turning his attention towards Atiku whenever another general election draws near.

He claimed the former president has continued to blame his former deputy for the challenges linked to the administration they both served in.

Frank said Nigerians were already familiar with what he described as Obasanjo’s repeated criticism of Atiku and argued that such comments would not affect voters’ decisions in the 2027 election.

He claimed that Obasanjo’s support for political candidates had not produced expected results in previous elections, adding that his backing no longer carries the weight it once had.

Frank advised the former president to publicly support any candidate he prefers instead of focusing his political statements on attacking Atiku.

He also called on Obasanjo to direct more attention towards the activities and policies of the current administration rather than making Atiku the main subject of his political remarks.

According to Frank, the outcome of the 2027 election will be decided by Nigerians through their votes and not by the opinions or opposition of individual political figures.

He added that if Atiku’s ambition to become president receives public support, no political figure would be able to prevent it.

He said: “Your political value is whitewash and a ruse because any candidate you support has always been defeated at the polls, even in your state of Ogun.

“Sell your candidate if you have one at all and refrain from allowing yourself to be used before the issue of Atiku becomes a nightmare that may eventually consume you.

“Atiku isn’t the problem of Nigeria right now and we dare you to criticize the current government like the way you cry about Atiku.

“If it is destined for Atiku to become President, neither you nor anyone else can stop it.”