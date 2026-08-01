Wike Speaks On Approving ₦750 Million Permit Fee For Presidential Campaign Billboards In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the reports about approving a ₦750 million permit fee for the erection of 2027 presidential campaign billboards in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the clarification comes amid reports from different Nigerians and bloggers alleging that Wike approved the fee to increase the cost of political advertising in the nation’s capital.

The reports claimed that every presidential campaign organisation intending to erect billboards in Abuja would be required to pay a ₦750 million permit fee to obtain approval from the relevant FCT authorities.

They further claimed that a ₦5 million penalty would be imposed on any individual, political party or campaign organisation that erects campaign billboards without the necessary approval.

However, Wike, speaking through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, in an interview with TheCable, said his principal did not make such approval.

Olayinka also described the purported approval as the kind of political propaganda common during election seasons.

Wike’s aide, “If the FCT Minister will do such, won’t there be a press statement officially?

“(It’s) normal things in politics and you know most people won’t check.”

Meanwhile, Wike has accused some close associates of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of giving him poor advice and contributing to the prolonged political disagreement in the state.

Wike made the claim on Saturday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, where he mentioned former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, Chijioke Ihunwo, Victor Oko Jumbo and activist Ankio Briggs as people he believes influenced the governor’s decisions during the crisis.

The FCT minister said the individuals played a role in the governor’s actions after the peace agreement was reached through the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

He alleged that their advice pushed Fubara away from commitments made during the settlement process.

Wike said the governor suffered the most from the political battle, adding that he feels sorry for Fubara because of the challenges he faced throughout the dispute.