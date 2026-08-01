WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons Face Exit Ahead Of Zambia Test

The Super Falcons of Nigeria face a defining test in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign when they take on Zambia at 9 p.m. today after suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C fixture.

The defending champions were widely expected to begin their title defence with a victory, especially against tournament debutants Malawi. Instead, the Scorchers produced one of the biggest shocks in recent WAFCON history to leave Justin Madugu’s side under early pressure.

Temwa Chawinga inspired Malawi with two goals, while her sister, Tabita Chawinga, added another as the newcomers raced into a 3-1 lead deep into stoppage time. Nigeria pulled one back through Rasheedat Ajibade’s penalty before Uchenna Kanu scored late, but the comeback fell short.

The Super Falcons now turn their attention to Zambia, who sit top of Group C after a convincing 6-0 win over Egypt. Another defeat would leave Nigeria’s hopes of retaining the continental crown in jeopardy. They are currently third in the group, with only goal difference separating them from 4th-placed Egypt.

Ahead of the clash between Nigeria and Zambia, the coach of the Super Falcons, Justine Madugu, brushed aside criticism of his tactical approach in the opening game.

“They are questioning my technical and tactical ability because we lost a game. But was the Malawi game the first I have handled with the Super Falcons?” Madugu told a press conference on Friday.

“It was not the first game; I have handled several other matches that we won. Nobody questioned me then.

“The fact is that we know what we are doing. We are focused and looking ahead. As I said, the last game we played was not the only one we have played at the WAFCON. We played at the tournament in 2024, and we won. Because we lost one game, people are questioning the tactics. It is within their rights to do so. I don’t have any problem with that.”

On the clash against Zambia, Madugu added, “The feeling is good; everyone is looking very bright. We have put behind us the disappointment of the last game. We are looking forward to the game against Zambia.”