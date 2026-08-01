Veteran Journalist, Olubadan Chief Lekan Alabi Dies At 76

A senior chief in the Olubadan-in-Council and veteran journalist, Lekan Alabi, has died at the age of 76.

Alabi, who held the traditional title of Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, reportedly passed away in Lagos on Saturday morning.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Media Aide to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Adeola Oloko.

Family sources told TVC the late journalist would be buried on Sunday in accordance with Islamic rites.

Alabi was a former Press Secretary to successive military and civilian governors in Oyo State.

Throughout a career spanning several decades, he made significant contributions to journalism, public communication and strategic media management.

He was widely regarded as one of Oyo State’s most respected media personalities and played a prominent role in shaping government communication during critical political transitions in the state.

Colleagues and associates remembered Alabi for his professionalism, intellect and commitment to effective public communication.

Beyond journalism, his position in the Olubadan-in-Council also made him an influential voice in Ibadan traditional affairs.