Transfer Updates: Guimarães, Jones, Romero, Vinícius, Sesko, Others

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Newcastle United to sign Bruno Guimarães. L’Equipe reports the Gunners are prepared to pay €90m (£77m) for the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder, although the transfer deal is yet to be finalised.

Inter Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. The Daily Mail reports the Serie A club are ready to increase their transfer offer to around £30m, while Liverpool continue to value the England international at about £35m.

Cristian Romero’s proposed transfer to Inter Milan has hit a stumbling block. Teamtalk claims talks have stalled over the Tottenham defender’s personal terms, prompting the Argentina international’s representatives to explore opportunities with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

AC Milan have opened discussions with Arsenal over a possible move for teenage winger Ethan Nwaneri. Corriere dello Sport reports the Italian club are keen on the 19-year-old England youngster.

Real Madrid are refusing to improve their latest contract offer to Vinícius Júnior. ESPN reports the Spanish giants are prepared to sell the Brazil forward if he declines to sign a new deal.

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Braga goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček. Talksport claims the Magpies are nearing a £25m agreement for the 24-year-old Czech Republic international.

Hull City face competition in the race to sign Neom midfielder Amadou Koné. Teamtalk reports Leeds United and West Ham are also interested in the 21-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder.

West Ham are hoping to recruit Morgan Whittaker before the new season begins. Talksport says the Hammers want to sign the 25-year-old English winger from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are close to completing the signing of Columbus Crew wing-back Max Arfsten. Goal reports the USA international is set to arrive in a deal worth up to £5.6m.

Wolves have rejected an approach from Real Sociedad for defender Ladislav Krejčí. Fabrizio Romano reports the Premier League club have no intention of selling the Czech Republic centre-back.

Bayern Munich have identified Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško as a potential long-term successor to Harry Kane. Christian Falk claims the Bundesliga champions could move for the 23-year-old Slovenia international if Kane does not extend his contract.

Newcastle are also considering a move for Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams. Football Insider reports the United States international has emerged as a leading target after the Magpies cooled their interest in other midfield options.

Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks to sign Ajax winger Mika Godts. Fabrizio Romano says the French champions have held direct discussions with the Belgium international, who is one of two wide players on their shortlist alongside Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

Roma are preparing a transfer bid for Feyenoord full-back Givairo Read. Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Serie A club are willing to offer up to €25m for the 20-year-old, while Nottingham Forest are also monitoring his situation. Sporting CP defender Iván Fresneda remains an alternative option.

Manchester City remain determined to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. ESPN reports the Premier League champions will continue their pursuit of the 18-year-old regardless of uncertainty surrounding Rodri’s future, with Real Madrid still interested in the Spain international.