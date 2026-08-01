Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Yakubu Jang, the son of former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang, as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the President.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, during the 80th birthday celebration and autobiography launch of the former governor.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu at the event, disclosed the appointment while delivering the President’s goodwill message.

Shettima said the appointment was part of the administration’s effort to bring capable people into government and ensure that different voices are represented in national leadership.

The announcement drew applause from guests at the ceremony, which took place at the Tamarald Event Centre.

The event attracted several prominent figures, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, state governors, federal and state government officials, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

The appointment came as political leaders gathered to celebrate Jonah Jang’s 80th birthday and recognise his years of public service. Politics

Over the years, Jang served in the Nigerian Air Force, worked as a military administrator, governed Plateau State for two terms and later represented the state in the Senate.

During the celebration, the former governor also launched his autobiography, Airman to Politics: My Life, which tells the story of his journey from military service into politics