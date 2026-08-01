They Put Me On Oxygen To Revive Me – Uchenna Nnanna Opens Up On Near-Death Accident

Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna, has shared details of a serious road accident she survived in 2013, revealing that the incident left her fighting for her life and required several weeks of medical care.

Naija News reports that the actress opened up on the experience during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where she recalled how the crash happened on a Monday and how doctors worked to stabilise her condition after she was rushed to the hospital.

Nnanna said she was placed on oxygen and received medical treatment immediately after the accident as doctors tried to help her recover.

She spent about three weeks in the hospital before she was strong enough to leave.

The actress also spoke about the painful loss of her elder sister, Olaedo Nnanna, who died in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash in Port Harcourt in 2005.

The tragedy affected her deeply and contributed to her fear of travelling by air for several years.

Olaedo was among the passengers who lost their lives when the aircraft crashed while landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on December 10, 2005.

The disaster claimed 108 lives out of the 110 people on board and remains one of Nigeria’s worst aviation tragedies.

Nnanna explained that losing her sister, followed by the death of both parents, was one of the hardest periods of her life.

She said the losses changed her outlook and left her dealing with the reality of becoming an orphan.

She said: “2013 was the first accident I ever had. The accident that almost took my life. It was on a Monday, and they had to put me on oxygen because I was almost going. They put oxygen on me to try to revive me, put drips; they were doing a whole lot. I was in the hospital for three weeks. I have a phobia of flights. It took me years to start flying again after I lost my sisters. When things are difficult, my mother would always say Mother Mary, would you allow my wine to finish?”