Setback For ADC As Top Northern Former Governor Dumps Party

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Mohammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow, has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Bindow resigned his membership of the ADC in a letter dated July 15, 2026 and addressed to the Ward Chairman of the coalition party in Lokuwa Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

Bindow, who served as Adamawa governor from 2015 to 2019, said his decision followed “careful reflection and extensive consideration” of his personal convictions, political aspirations and commitment to serving the people.

The letter reads, “I write to formally tender my resignation from the African Democratic Congress, ADC, effective from July 15, 2026.

“This decision follows careful reflection and extensive consideration of my personal convictions, political aspirations, and commitment to the continued service of our people.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity to have associated with the party and to have contributed, in my own way, to its growth and democratic ideals. I hold the leadership and members of the party in high regard and wish them success in their future endeavors.

“As political realities continue to evolve, I believe it is necessary for me to take a new path consistent with my vision and responsibilities to the people I have always sought to serve.

“It is time to move, so I have moved. Please accept my best wishes and assurances of my continued respect.”