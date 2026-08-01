Raphael Onyedika Agrees Eintracht Frankfurt Move

Nigerian midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, is on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after the German club reached an agreement with Belgian champions Club Brugge for his transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Frankfurt have finalised a deal for the 25-year-old, ending weeks of speculation surrounding his future. The agreement is valued at an initial €9 million, with additional performance-related add-ons included.

Onyedika is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days before signing a long-term contract that will keep him at Deutsche Bank Park until 2031.

The midfielder was missing from Club Brugge’s Belgian Super Cup meeting with Union Saint-Gilloise on Friday after the club confirmed he was unavailable because of illness. His absence fuelled further talk that a transfer was close.

The Super Eagles midfielder joined Club Brugge from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2022 and quickly became a key figure in the heart of the team’s midfield.

During his spell with the Belgian club, Onyedika played an important role in winning two Belgian Pro League titles, the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup. His consistent performances also earned him recognition as one of the league’s standout defensive midfielders.

A switch to Eintracht Frankfurt will give the Nigerian international his first opportunity to play in the Bundesliga, marking another significant step in his career after three successful seasons in Belgium.