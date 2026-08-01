‘No Politician In Rivers State Is More Experienced Than Me’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that no politician in Rivers State is more experienced than him.

Naija News reports that Wike made this on Saturday during a special media chat in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s return to his (Wike) political family, the Minister said those who deceived the governor into engaging in a face-off with him have nothing good to add to the development of the state.

He said, “I was a governor in the state and I know all these people. In fact, there is no politician in the state today that is more experienced than me.

“From 1999, I can say that I am the most experienced politician that is still on.”

Meanwhile, Wike has stated that his administration will not complete the abandoned Millennium Tower project in Abuja

The minister explained that the tower project had soared to between ₦300 billion and ₦400 billion, making it financially unviable for the FCT Administration to complete.

Wike made the disclosure on Thursday during an inspection tour of ongoing road and infrastructure projects across the nation’s capital.

The minister revealed that he has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to step in, reconsider the complex as a strategic national project, and assume its funding.

According to the minister, tying down such an enormous capital outlay to a single project would effectively cripple the territory’s finances and force the administration to abandon several other critical infrastructure projects needed across Abuja.

Responding to inquiries about the long-delayed landmark, Wike emphasised the need for a realistic approach to the city’s development priorities.