Josh Maja Returns To France After Leaving West Brom

Nigerian striker, Josh Maja, has completed a free transfer to French Ligue 1 side Le Havre after leaving Sky Bet Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Josh Maja, 27, became a free agent following the expiry of his contract at West Brom at the end of last season, having decided against extending his stay at The Hawthorns.

Le Havre have handed Maja a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. He will wear the club’s No. 9 shirt at the Stade Océane as they prepare for the new Ligue 1 season.

The move takes Maja back to familiar territory after an impressive spell in French football with Girondins Bordeaux. The former Sunderland striker spent four and a half years at the club between January 2019 and June 2023, scoring 25 league goals in 85 appearances and earning a reputation as one of Bordeaux’s most reliable attacking players.

Le Havre will be hoping the Nigerian can reproduce that form as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Maja spent the last three seasons with West Brom, although recurring injuries limited his impact for much of his time in England. Even so, he managed 17 goals in 64 Championship appearances for the Baggies before his departure.