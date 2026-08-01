I Was Too Nervous To Talk To Him – 2Baba’s Daughter Isabella Reveals Her Crush On Wizkid

Isabella Idibia, the daughter of Nigerian music star 2Baba and actress Annie Macaulay, has opened up on her admiration for Afrobeats singer Wizkid.

Naija News reports that the teenager made the revelation during an interview with Sula Talks where she spoke about her experience meeting the Grammy-winning artiste at one of her father’s birthday celebrations.

Isabella recalled that she saw Wizkid at the event while he was standing close to the entrance.

She said the moment caught her by surprise and made her feel nervous, causing her to walk past him without approaching him at first.

She later gathered the courage to go back and greet the singer, although she admitted that she was still shy during their brief meeting.

She said: “I have a big crush on Wizkid. When Wizkid arrived at my dad’s birthday party, I saw him standing near the entrance. I was so excited and nervous to talk to himthat I walked past him without saying anything. After I calmed down, I went back to greet him, but I was still very shy.”

During the interview, Isabella was also asked to choose between Wizkid and fellow Afrobeats singer Davido in the popular debate among fans of both artistes.

Rather than choosing one person, she said she listens to Davido’s songs as well, explaining that she enjoys music from both singers.

She said: “I enjoy listening to Davido’s songs too, so I don’t want to choose between them.”