‘Fubara Overrated Those Who Used Him’  – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, overrated politicians who used him during the protracted political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, spoke on Saturday during a special media chat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike said some politicians took advantage of Fubara and deceived him into engaging in a face-off with him, knowing that they have no capacity to fight.

According to Wike, the politicians who used Fubara are currently raining insults on the Governor for deciding to return to his former political family.

He said, “Unfortunately, they used Fubara. To tell you the truth, the governor overrated them. They had no capacity at all to fight and they saw it.

“Now, when the governor decided to return to his political family, go and see how they are abusing him now. Because there is no longer an opportunity to syphon money, so they are abusing him.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the political crisis in Rivers State, saying the situation has made it difficult for Fubara to perform his duties effectively.

Epelle spoke during an interview on Channels Television while discussing the long-running political dispute involving Governor Fubara and Wike.

His remarks came after recent political events in Rivers State, including Fubara’s decision to support O.K. Chinda, who is believed to be politically close to Wike.

The governor also announced that he would not seek a second term in office.

Epelle said democracy works best when elected leaders are allowed to carry out the responsibilities given to them by the people.

He argued that Fubara had faced a difficult political environment where decisions made outside Rivers State affected his ability to govern freely.

He also accused President Tinubu of not taking a balanced approach in resolving the crisis.

According to him, the actions of the Federal Government have made governing more difficult for Fubara and have raised concerns about how the interests of Rivers residents are being protected.