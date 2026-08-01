Fubara Is The Biggest Loser In Rivers Crisis – Wike Reveals Those Who Deceived Governor

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused some close associates of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of giving him poor advice and contributing to the prolonged political disagreement in the state.

Wike made the claim on Saturday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, where he mentioned former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, Chijioke Ihunwo, Victor Oko Jumbo and activist Ankio Briggs as people he believes influenced the governor’s decisions during the crisis.

Naija News reports that the FCT minister said the individuals played a role in the governor’s actions after the peace agreement was reached through the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

He alleged that their advice pushed Fubara away from commitments made during the settlement process.

Wike said the governor suffered the most from the political battle, adding that he feels sorry for Fubara because of the challenges he faced throughout the dispute.

He said: “I feel for Governor Siminalayi Fubara because he is the biggest loser. Edison Ehie, Chijioke Ihunwo, Victor Oko Jumbo and Ankio Briggs misled Governor Siminalayi Fubara with the advice they gave him.

“The people around the governor gave him wrong counsel, and that affected the political situation in Rivers State. The agreements reached after President Bola Tinubu’s peace intervention were not followed because of the influence of those advising the governor. Governor Fubara has suffered the most from the crisis that affected Rivers State.”

The disagreement between Wike and Fubara, who succeeded him as Rivers governor, created a major political crisis in the state.

The dispute later led to the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, with Fubara suspended from office for six months.

Although Fubara later joined the All Progressives Congress, he was unable to secure the party’s ticket to contest for another term.

The governor recently announced his return to Wike’s political group after the long-running disagreement.