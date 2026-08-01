Former Federal Lawmaker Dumps APC For PRP

A former member of the House of Representatives from Bauchi State, Aminu Danmaliki, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Danmaliki, who represented Bauchi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly and has been involved in politics since 2003, announced his decision during a press briefing on Saturday.

The former lawmaker said his move was based on personal conviction after consultations and reflection, adding that political interests did not influence his decision.

He said he chose to move to the PRP because he believes political parties should focus on serving the people and addressing the challenges facing citizens.

Danmaliki explained that he left the APC peacefully and without hostility towards members and leaders he worked with during his time in the party.

The former legislator raised concerns over the difficulties faced by many Nigerians, including rising hardship, unemployment, challenges in healthcare delivery and limited access to quality education.

He said leaders should create policies that improve the lives of citizens and provide opportunities for people to thrive.

Danmaliki described the PRP as a party built around social justice, accountability, improved education, accessible healthcare, development of rural communities and economic growth.

He said Bauchi State has enough natural resources, agricultural potential and skilled people to grow but blamed poor leadership and weak implementation of policies for limiting the state’s progress.

The former lawmaker recalled his experience in different areas of public service, including his time as a journalist, commissioner, federal lawmaker, businessman and leader in the Bauchi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture.

He said his involvement in politics and public service had always been aimed at contributing to the welfare of the people.

Danmaliki also announced his support for Senator Shehu Buba, who is expected to contest the Bauchi State governorship election in 2027 under the PRP.

He said he would use his experience and political connections to support the party’s campaign in the state.