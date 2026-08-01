Chelsea Sign Danny Welbeck As Akinsanmiro, Akpoguma Join Serie A Clubs

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of experienced striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea announced Danny Welbeck’s arrival on their official website earlier today, August 1, revealing that the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has signed a contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

“Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of Danny Welbeck from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion,” the club said in a statement.

“The striker, who has been capped 42 times by England, has signed a contract until 2028 and will join up with Xabi Alonso’s squad during our pre-season tour.”

Welbeck arrives after an impressive campaign with Brighton, where he scored 13 Premier League goals in 37 appearances. The 35-year-old becomes one of several additions made by Chelsea this summer as Alonso continues to reshape his squad.

Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda have also joined the London club, while reports suggest Chelsea remain interested in Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The England international began his senior career at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Premier League, two League Cups, the Community Shield and the FIFA Club World Cup. He later spent five seasons at Arsenal, scoring 32 goals in 126 appearances before spells with Watford and Brighton.

Meanwhile, Nigeria midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has joined Serie A side Monza on loan from Inter Milan, with the deal including an obligation to buy if specific conditions are met.

Monza confirmed the move in an official statement earlier today. The statement reads: “Ebenezer Ajodun Akinsanmiro is a new Monza player.

“The midfielder joins from FC Internazionale Milano on a temporary basis, with an obligation to buy upon the fulfilment of specific conditions.

“Born in Lagos on November 25, 2004, he took his first steps in the youth ranks of Remo Stars FC, one of Nigeria’s most important and prestigious clubs.

“He made his top-flight debut for Remo Stars at a very young age, and in 2022, he participated in Italy’s Viareggio Tournament with the Alex Transfiguration Academy squad, scoring three goals and establishing himself as one of the team’s top talents.

“In January 2023, he moved to Inter, joining their Primavera (U19) squad, where he recorded 12 appearances and three assists. During the 2023-2024 season, he made 28 appearances across the league and the Primavera Coppa Italia, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

“The midfielder’s excellent performances caught the eye of the Nerazzurri first-team coach. February 25, 2024, remains a memorable date for Ebenezer, as he made his Serie A debut for Inter in a Matchday 26 game against Lecce, later celebrating the league title at the end of the season.

“The following year, he moved to Sampdoria on loan, making 38 appearances across Serie B and the Coppa Italia. He proved his worth by contributing one goal and one assist.

“In the 2025-2026 season, he joined Pisa on a temporary deal, returning to Serie A action and playing 25 matches across the league and the Coppa Italia. The young midfielder also boasts one cap for the Nigerian national team, earned during a friendly match against Egypt on December 16, 2025.

“A midfielder with impressive technical and athletic qualities, Akinsanmiro is ready for an exciting new adventure in the red-and-white jersey.

“Welcome, Ebenezer!”

The 21-year-old developed at Remo Stars before earning a move to Inter in 2023. After loan spells at Sampdoria and Pisa, he will now look to establish himself with Monza.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma has completed a free transfer to Serie A club Frosinone after leaving Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The experienced centre-back signed a two-year contract that will keep him at the Italian club until June 2028, ending a 13-year stay with Hoffenheim, where he made 175 Bundesliga appearances.

Akpoguma, who also had loan spells at Fortuna Düsseldorf and Hannover 96, will be playing outside Germany for the first time in his professional career.

The 31-year-old defender who was born in Germany, represented the country at youth level before switching his international allegiance to Nigeria in 2020. So far, he has earned eight caps for the Super Eagles.