24 Lawmakers Back Ondo Speaker’s Impeachment

The leadership crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly deepened on Friday as 24 of the 26 lawmakers reportedly declared support for the removal of the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers accused Oladiji of financial misconduct, abuse of office and acting without the approval of the House.

At the centre of the dispute is about ₦44 million allegedly linked to the reordering of the budget of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved lawmakers, the member representing Ilaje Constituency II, Olawunmi Fayemi-Obayelu, said three additional legislators had joined the 21 members who initially supported the impeachment move.

She said the development showed that the Speaker had lost the confidence of an overwhelming majority of the Assembly.

According to Fayemi-Obayelu, the lawmakers had deliberately avoided public comments following the intervention of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who secured a two-week window for reconciliation.

She, however, said the peace period would expire on Sunday, adding that the lawmakers remained committed to removing Oladiji.

Fayemi-Obayelu also accused the Speaker of issuing a resolution in the name of the House without securing the approval of members.

She further raised concerns over the handling of electricity meters distributed under the state government’s O’Datiwa Meter Distribution Programme.

The lawmaker urged Oladiji to resign in the interest of the Assembly and to protect his political reputation.

Speaker Alleges Political Plot

Oladiji, however, denied the allegations and described the move against him as politically motivated.

The Speaker claimed that the impeachment effort was connected to political calculations ahead of the 2027 elections rather than concerns about financial accountability.

According to him, some of the lawmakers were aggrieved after failing to secure return tickets and were also unhappy over alleged support for his continued leadership of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Assembly spokesman, Olatunji Fabiyi, dismissed the Speaker’s explanation.

Fabiyi insisted that the impeachment move was based on governance, accountability and alleged breaches of legislative procedure.

He accused Oladiji of acting without the approval of the House in matters relating to the reordering of the OSOPADEC budget.

According to him, the lawmakers’ decision to seek the Speaker’s removal remained unchanged.

Governor Aiyedatiwa and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have intervened in the dispute in an attempt to reconcile the parties.

The aggrieved lawmakers, however, maintained that they had lost confidence in Oladiji’s leadership and were prepared to continue the removal process.