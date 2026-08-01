‘2027 Will Be More Of A Coronation Than An Election’ – Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has asserted that the 2027 general election will be more of a coronation than an election, except opposition parties put national interest ahead of personal ambition and present a united front against the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Lukman, speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, said the continued fragmentation of opposition parties was handing the APC a clear advantage ahead of the 2027 election.

According to him, Nigerians do not need opinion polls to assess the performance of the current administration because the economic hardship being experienced across the country is evident in people’s daily lives.

He said, “I would say that 2027 will be more of a coronation than an election. The pain every Nigerian is going through is that Nigeria is not changing for the better.

“You don’t need a poll to know Nigerians are suffering. The reality is reflected in the daily lives of citizens. People are struggling and the economy is becoming more difficult.”

Lukman also argued that the inability of opposition leaders to close ranks had emboldened the ruling party, stressing that the responsibility for changing the political landscape rests largely with the opposition.

He warned that if opposition parties remained divided, voter apathy could increase significantly, making the electoral process more vulnerable to manipulation.

She stated, “The arrogance of the APC today is largely because the opposition has failed to present a united front capable of challenging the ruling party. We have practically gone back to where we were in 2023.

“Confidence in the electoral process is already low. If people begin to believe the outcome is predetermined, voter apathy will increase, and the election may simply become a coronation.

“My appeal is simple. Opposition leaders must prove that they love Nigeria more than their personal ambitions. They should negotiate, unite and present one credible candidate Nigerians can rally behind in 2027.”