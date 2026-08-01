2027: Why The Votes Of Nigerians May Not Count Even With Free And Fair Election – Cardinal Onaiyekan

Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has asserted that the votes of the masses may not count even in a free and fair election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Cardinal Onaiyekan, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme on Friday, expressed concerns that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is bent on winning elections by all means.

According to him, Tinubu’s government has many means at its disposal, which are being deployed in such a way that Nigerians’ votes may not count.

He also raised doubts about the independence of the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), despite Tinubu’s claim that the electoral body was neutral.

He said, “We’re worried about the fact that President Tinubu administration is bent on winning the 2027 elections by all means.

“Unfortunately, they have a lot of means at their disposal and they’re deploying all those means in a way that eventually, even with a free and fair election the votes of the people may not count.

“But we gave a warning that if we do not rearrange our election system to make sure that elections are really free, fair, and credible, it can lead to difficulties.

“We also warned that the country doesn’t gain any anything by one-party state in a so-called democracy. Of course, we are not expecting, Mr President to help the opposition to defeat him.

“But the point we are raising is that even though the president has all the powers of incumbency, he is in the election. He is a candidate like any other person.”