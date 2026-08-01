2027: Why Amaechi Is Not A Plus For Atiku – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the choice of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as vice presidential candidate is not a plus for the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said Amaechi does not have the political capital necessary to secure victory in Rivers State and the South‑South region in the forthcoming election.

Wike argued that there are many reasons why Amaechi cannot sell Atiku to voters in Rivers State and the South-South region.

The former Governor of Anambra State referenced Amaechi’s role in events leading to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

He said, “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi running as vice‑presidential candidate is not a plus for Atiku Abubakar.

“First of all, he was governor; he couldn’t produce a successor. Remember, he was a Director-General; he couldn’t give Buhari 25%. Remember, he was a minister and became a Director-General; Mr President couldn’t get 25% in the 2019 election.

“So there are so many reasons why he cannot win Rivers for ADC. For example, before the birth of ADC, he came out on national television and said he was one of those who kicked out Jonathan.

“He didn’t want a South‑South person to complete his tenure as president. So what we will take is vice president.”