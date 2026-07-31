“Wrong Perception” – FCT Council Chair Reveals Why He Appointed Special Assistant On Dance

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Danjuma Shekwolo, has given reasons for appointing Ibrahim Danladi as a Special Assistant connected to entertainment activities in the council.

Naija News reports that Shekwolo, who confirmed the appointment on Friday, said the decision was made as part of plans to improve and support the entertainment sector within the council area.

The council chairman said the position was wrongly interpreted by some people who viewed it as only a role focused on dance.

The appointment letter, dated July 13 and signed by Shekwolo, stated that Danladi’s selection was based on his commitment, dedication, hard work and contributions towards the growth of Kuje Area Council.

The document, with reference number KAC/CHM/30/VOL.1, directed the appointee to work responsibly and meet the expectations attached to the office.

Shekwolo explained that the position was meant to cover entertainment generally and not just dancing, adding that the description of the role had created a misunderstanding.

The appointment attracted public attention because of the unusual title attached to the office.

However, the council chairman maintained that the move was aimed at promoting entertainment and recognising people who contribute to the development of the sector.

“Yes, I made an appointment. But it is the wrong perception that they gave. It is an appointment for a special assistant on entertainment not dance,” he told TheCable on Friday.

Shekwolo, who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC), became chairman of Kuje Area Council after winning the February election with 17,269 votes.

He defeated the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Zakwoyi Danlami, who received 15,824 votes.