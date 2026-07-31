Why I Used To Deny My Father – Davido

Afrobeats star Davido has opened up on the early days of his music journey, revealing that he once kept his father’s support away from the public because he wanted his talent to speak for itself.

The singer in an interview with Vibe Q said he avoided admitting that his father was connected to his music activities when he visited a studio close to his home, as he feared people would treat him differently if they knew about his family background.

Naija News reports that Davido explained that he wanted people to recognize his abilities rather than assume his success came only from his father’s influence.

According to him, the decision eventually paid off because people later realized he had genuine talent.

The singer also recalled the major role his father played in helping him pursue music, saying his father provided him with the resources needed to develop his craft while he was still a student.

Davido revealed that his father built a studio worth more than $100,000 at the time, allowing him to return home every weekend from school to record and work on his songs.

He said the support gave him the opportunity to focus on improving his skills and building the foundation of what would later become a successful music career.

He said: “I used to deny my dad whenever I went to the studio down our street. I didn’t want people to know because they’d treat me differently. It all paid off—now they know I was genuinely good at music.

“My daddy was ready to give me anything. He built me a studio that cost over $100,000 back then. I was still in school, and I’d come home every weekend to work on music.”