Transfer Updates: Delap, Bouaddi, Orlando Gill, Conceição, Guimarães, Others

Everton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are monitoring Chelsea striker Liam Delap. The i reports the Blues value the 23-year-old England forward at up to £40m amid growing transfer interest from Premier League rivals.

Manchester City are closing in on Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Talksport reports the Premier League champions are in advanced transfer negotiations for the 18-year-old Morocco international despite competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Brentford are on the verge of completing the signing of Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare. L’Equipe reports the 24-year-old Mali international has already left the French club’s pre-season tour of Italy ahead of the move.

Fulham have agreed a double swoop for Real Madrid youngsters Gonzalo García and César Palacios. The Athletic claims the Premier League side will pay a combined £43m for the Spain Under-21 forward and the 21-year-old midfielder.

Manchester City are considering Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli as a replacement for James Trafford. ESPN reports the Argentina international has emerged as City’s preferred option should Trafford leave.

Manchester United are preparing a move for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall. Teamtalk reports the Red Devils are readying a transfer bid for the England international, while Racing Santander teenager Jorge Salinas has also been identified as an alternative.

Coventry City are close to completing the permanent signing of goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton. Sky Sports reports the 25-year-old impressed during his loan spell with the Sky Blues last season.

Hull City have held positive talks with Augsburg midfielder Mert Kömür. Florian Plettenberg reports discussions with the 21-year-old German have progressed well.

Manchester United are also continuing their search for a new goalkeeper. The agent of San Lorenzo shot-stopper Orlando Gill has confirmed the club have held talks over a move for the Paraguay international.

Chelsea defender Genesis Antwi is expected to join sister club Strasbourg on loan. Football Insider reports the 19-year-old Swedish defender will continue his development in Ligue 1.

Manchester United are also exploring attacking reinforcements in Serie A. Nicolo Schira reports the club have made an enquiry for Juventus winger Francisco Conceição, with Tuttosport claiming the Italian club would demand at least €50m for the Portugal international. United are also monitoring AC Milan winger Rafael Leão as an alternative option.

Arsenal and Liverpool are assessing a move for Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araújo. The Sun reports the Uruguay international’s representatives have approached both clubs, although Sporting are expected to demand at least £51.5m for the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid are planning to send Franco Mastantuono out on loan next season. Diario AS reports Roma and Fiorentina are leading the race for the 18-year-old winger, while Fulham have focused their attention on completing the signings of Gonzalo García and César Palacios instead.

AC Milan have approached Arsenal over a move for Ethan Nwaneri. Matteo Moretto reports the Italian giants have enquired about the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Everton.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Gio Reyna could be heading to France. The Athletic reports Strasbourg are in talks with the representatives of the United States international following his impressive World Cup campaign.

Arsenal have grown increasingly confident of signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. ESPN reports the departure of Eddie Howe has strengthened the Gunners’ belief that a deal worth more than £70m can be completed, while the same outlet says Real Madrid have agreed to sell Gonzalo García to Fulham and are close to finalising César Palacios’ move to Craven Cottage.