Tinubu Government Appoints Provosts For Three Federal Colleges Of Agriculture

The federal government has approved the appointment of provosts for three federal agricultural colleges as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural education and research and advance the country’s food security agenda.

Naija News reports that the appointments were approved by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abba Kyari, following a selection process conducted by the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN).

The newly appointed provosts are Dr Folorunsho Rasheed Oloyede for the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure; Dr Salisu Salisu for the Federal College of Agriculture and Produce Technology, Kano; and Dr Umar Umar Abdullahi for the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin Kowa, Gombe State.

Presenting the letters of appointment, the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Dr Adamu Abubakar Dabban, urged the appointees to align their leadership with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda by transforming their respective institutions into centres of excellence for agricultural education and innovation.

He also charged the new provosts to demonstrate professionalism, diligence and integrity in the discharge of their duties while pursuing reforms to improve governance and institutional performance.

Dabban further urged them to prioritise strengthening research capacity, enhancing collaboration with relevant stakeholders, promoting staff welfare and advancing Nigeria’s National Agricultural Research System.

He expressed confidence that the appointments would reposition the institutions to make greater contributions to agricultural development, food security and national economic growth.