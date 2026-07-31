Only Ignorant, Open Enemies Will Wish Tinubu Administration Away – Wadada

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Aliyu Wadada, has defended the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying only “an open enemy” would dismiss the achievements recorded by the government.

Naija News reports that Wadada stated this on Thursday while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The lawmaker said available economic indicators showed significant improvements since Tinubu assumed office, adding that although the administration still had more work to do, it would be unrealistic to ignore what he described as visible progress across key sectors of the economy.

“But for anybody to sit down and wish away this administration, then that person is either ignorant, or not realistic, or an open enemy, because opposition is different from being an enemy,” he said.

Wadada cited improvements in Nigeria’s balance of payments, balance of trade, foreign reserves, exchange rate stability and the capital market as evidence that the administration’s economic reforms were producing positive results.

According to him, the country’s foreign reserves have increased from below $30bn when Tinubu assumed office to about $56bn-$57bn, while the unification of the foreign exchange windows has contributed to greater stability of the naira.

He also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across the country and growth in the Nigerian capital market as further signs of economic progress under the current administration.

The senator, however, acknowledged that the country still faced challenges.

“There are glaring improvements, developments and growth in every sector, but that is not to say all is well. Much more needs to be done,” he said.

The senator also commended the Tinubu administration for signing the Electricity Act, saying it had created opportunities for states to generate electricity by leveraging their comparative advantages.

He added that Nasarawa had emerged as a major player in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, with the country’s first and second lithium processing plants located in the state.