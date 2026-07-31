‘This Is Not Time To ‘Japa’, Something Big Is Going To Happen’ – Lagos Commissioner for Health, Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has appealed to Nigerian medical professionals to stop relocating abroad.

Naija News reports that Abayomi, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, assured Nigerian health professionals to anticipate something big.

According to the commissioner, the government is currently building something iconic, adding that medical professionals who had travelled can contribute to it.

He wrote: “To all our medical professionals, this is not the time to ‘japa’. Something big is going to happen.

“You can leave, but not for too long. For those who have left, we are building something iconic. Start thinking about how you can contribute.

“Reach out to us at the Ministry of Health.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the immediate dredging and maintenance of 28 additional primary drainage channels across the state following recent flooding that affected several communities.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kunle Adeshina.

Wahab said the government was responding to the flash floods caused by recent heavy rainfall, which he described as an extreme weather event that produced an unusually high volume of water within a short period.

According to the statement, the downpour overwhelmed drainage channels in some parts of the state, causing temporary flooding in Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikeja, Gbagada, Mushin, Mafoloku and other communities.