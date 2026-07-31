I Am Surprised Otti Is Allowing APC Use Him – Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the imposition of ₦200 million and ₦150 million on presidential and governorship campaign billboards in Abia.

Naija News reports that the Abia State Structure for Signage and Advertising Agency (ABSSAA) placed ₦200 million fees on all 2027 presidential candidates who wish to display their political campaign structures in the state’s advertisement space.

Speaking on the development during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily,’ Okonkwo claimed that the ruling party was using the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti to suppress the opposition.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that in Nigeria, the ruling party has made it impossible for the opposition to strive. In Abia State, you are hearing a huge amount for you to put up your billboards for ₦200 million for a presidential candidate.

“Now, multiply ₦200 million by 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, you would see the perfidy. Just an opportunity to advertise and tell Nigerians what you want to do. APC is a scourge that wants to destroy our democracy.

“I’m surprised that Governor Otti will fall for that. As far I’m concerned, that is an APC agenda using Governor Otti to make it impossible for the opposition political parties to campaign, and it’s really unfortunate.”