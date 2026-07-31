Seriake Dickson Slams APC, Says Nigeria’s Democratic Institution Under Threat

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has warned President Bola Tinubu against actions that could shrink Nigeria’s democratic space.

He argued that Nigeria’s democratic gains must be protected by ensuring respect for the constitution, judicial independence, a free press, and the electoral body.

Naija News reports that Dickson shared his concerns during the Diplomatic Digest 6th Anniversary Lecture.

He asserted that there is little difference between a civilian dictator and a military ruler when constitutional institutions are undermined.

“Democracy is not a sprint; it is a marathon. There are twists and turns, as well as ups and downs. What is important is a commitment to democratic governance, observance of the rule of law, democratic principles, a free and independent media, an impartial judiciary, and an electoral body that is truly independent and enjoys the confidence and trust of the people.

“Without these essential elements, there is little difference between a civilian dictator and a military dictator,” Dickson said.

The NDC leader acknowledged that Nigeria had moved beyond military rule but cautioned that elected leaders must not weaken democratic institutions while claiming to uphold democracy.

He said democratic values were coming under increasing pressure across Africa, particularly within the ECOWAS sub-region, warning that Nigeria’s leadership role in the region was being weakened.

“It is unfortunate that, under the APC government and its dysfunctional foreign policy, ECOWAS has weakened before our very eyes. The emergence of breakaway blocs, such as the Alliance of Sahel States, does not speak well of Nigerian leadership,” he stated.

Dickson urged President Tinubu to ensure state institutions were not used for partisan interests, warning that governments perceived as oppressive or operating above the Constitution would eventually lose public confidence.

“When a government is perceived as oppressive, dictatorial, and above the Constitution and the institutions of the state, it inevitably loses the confidence and support of its citizens.

“When a government or political party begins to see itself as bigger than the nation, the Constitution, the judiciary, and other democratic institutions, it loses legitimate and popular support. This remains one of the greatest threats to democracy in the ECOWAS sub-region and in Africa in general,” he added.