Portable, Charles Okocha Clash Ahead Of Celebrity Boxing Rematch

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, and Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, have reignited their rivalry ahead of their highly anticipated celebrity boxing rematch in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the two entertainers engaged in a heated face-off on Friday during a pre-fight event, with security personnel forced to intervene to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

Videos from the event have since gone viral on social media, showing Portable and Okocha exchanging insults and standing face-to-face while throwing mock punches at each other.

A moderator could also be seen attempting to calm the situation and redirect the attention of the entertainers to the upcoming bout.

Portable, who appeared confident ahead of the rematch, declared that he had prepared for the fight and was determined to secure another victory over the actor.

The singer insisted that he would repeat his previous triumph when both men return to the ring.

“I’m the man… I go prepare, I don prepare, I go win again, I go fight again. I go beat Charles Okocha,” Portable said.

His comments further heated up the already tense atmosphere as the singer continued to taunt his opponent.

Okocha, however, refused to be intimidated by Portable’s claims and challenged him to keep his energy for the actual fight.

The actor also warned the singer against disrespecting him.

“So what are you talking about? Can you save that for the ring? Can you save that on the 31st? Don’t disrespect me! I’m not your mate. Don’t disrespect me,” Okocha said.

The exchange between the two celebrities generated excitement among fans who witnessed the event and those who later watched videos of the confrontation online.

The upcoming contest comes several months after Portable claimed victory over Okocha in their first celebrity boxing encounter.

Portable secured a unanimous decision win over the actor in their previous meeting.

Following the defeat, Okocha reportedly activated the rematch clause, paving the way for another showdown between the two entertainers.

The latest face-off has now added more drama to the highly anticipated contest, with both men appearing determined to settle their rivalry once again inside the ring.