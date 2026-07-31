Police Deploy New CP To Osun Ahead Of Governorship Poll

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has deployed a new Commissioner of Police to Osun State as part of a fresh security reorganisation ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Sources familiar with the development, who spoke with Sahara Reporters, said CP Samuel Erale had been posted to the state to oversee policing operations and election security.

Erale replaces CP Ibrahim Gotan, whose redeployment from the Osun State Police Command was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu.

The newly deployed police commissioner is expected to coordinate security arrangements for the governorship election, which has heightened political activities across the state.

Erale’s posting came shortly after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of police. According to an official police publication, he was decorated with his new rank on July 21.

A source said, “The newly deployed Commissioner of Police for election management in Osun State will be CP Samuel Erale.”

Gotan Transferred To Force Headquarters

Gotan’s redeployment was conveyed in a police wireless message issued by the Force Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday and marked “Most Immediate.”

The signal, referenced TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.7/, was circulated to police commands, formations and specialised departments across the country.

Recipients included the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Department of Operations, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Zones 1 to 17 and commissioners of police in all states.

The message read, “INGENPOL HAS ORDERED THE POSTING OF COMPOL IBRAHIM GOTAN TO CP COMM OPS FHQ ABUJA ON SPECIAL DUTY W.E.F. X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT PLEASE.”

The directive showed that Gotan had been transferred to the office of the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for special duty.

Police formations and commands affected by the decision were directed to implement the redeployment immediately and treat the order as a priority.