Phyna Hits Carter Efe With ₦500 Millon Suit Over Sex Allegation

Winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) level-up edition, Phyna, has taken ₦500 million legal action against Nigerian streamer, Carter Efe, over claims of being sexually involved with her.

Naija News reports that the issue began after Davido’s personal streamer, Davrel, during a public altercation with Phyna, claimed that Efe had told him that the reality TV star is of no benefit.

Davrel also accused Phyna of making sexual advances towards him and also begged him to link her up with his father.

Similarly, Carter Efe, during a confrontation with Phyna in a video on social media, admitted to having sex with her.

Phyna asked, “Me and you f*ck?”

Carter answered, “Yes. I will bring the whole evidence come outside.”

Phyna replied, “Thank you very much. You and Davrel will hear from my lawyer.”

However, during an Instagram Live on Thursday night, Phyna apologised to her fans and informed the public that legal action has been taken against Davrel and Carter Efe.

The reality TV star admitted that the events of the past few days had forced her to rethink how she handles public attacks.

According to Phyna, while she had endured criticism in the past, allegations relating to her personal and sexual life crossed a line, adding that she is done responding with emotional outbursts and would now rely on legal channels.

He said, “Hi people, I’m making this live to address something very important, one of which is to first apologise to my fans.

“I know a lot of people say I’ve lost my self-respect. I have put myself down so much, and I think I finally realised that. Yes, you are saying the truth. And I’m using this medium to let everybody know that what has happened to me in the past couple of days has actually shaped me by force.

“I have stood different kinds of drags, but there are two types of drags that I can’t stand. One is what everybody knows, and the other one is a sexual and man issue. I do not move that way. I can be every other thing.

“Since I started streaming, I tried to stream the way everybody streams, but it has brought a lot of disrespect to me, and this one that happened recently has to be the last time I will be disrespected like that. It has to be the last time my playful self or that Phyna that’s always there for everybody, laughing with everybody, or that Phyna that would always rant online when someone offended her.

“This is the end of that Phyna because, at last, I’m finally learning how to use legal means because, at the end of the day, if I check it, I don’t really look for trouble. Most times, it’s my own reactions that overshadow what was done to me, and it makes the whole thing seem like I am the one wrong. So, Carter Efe and Davrel, check your emails and WhatsApp. You’ve been served. Thank you.”

Shortly after, Carter Efe, in a video shared online, confirmed that he had been sued for ₦500 million.