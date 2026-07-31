It’s Not Fair, You Didn’t Ask Peter Obi About The Issue, Yet You’re Asking Me – Keyamo Clashes With Seun Akinbaloye

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has frowned at Nigerian journalist, Seun Akinbaloye, over a question regarding the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s alleged violation of airport parking regulations.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, was asked to comment on the airport controversy.

However, the minister took exception to the question, noting that Okinbaloye had a two-hour interview with Peter Obi but he was not asked to comment on the matter.

While arguing that Okinbaloye’s action is not fair, the minister alleged that the media is being biased against the government.

Akinbaloye had asked, “Considering the manner in which the Federal Government handled Peter Obi’s case at the airport, don’t you think that was politics taken too far?”

In response, Keyamo said, “Peter Obi was here a few days ago, and you interviewed him. Why didn’t you ask him that question? It’s not fair.

“You conducted a two-hour interview with Obi and you did not ask him about this issue, yet you are asking me.”

As Seun Akinbaloye attempted to wrap up the television programme, Keyamo objected, saying, “You are shutting me down now because you know I want to ask a critical question.”